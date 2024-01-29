Son hugs father for first time in 17 years during reunion in South Korea

A son hugged his biological father for the first time as the pair were reunited after 17 years, footage of the emotional reunion shows.

Ignaseio Cattlin, from Dallas, Texas, was 17 when he began his search for his biological father.

The now-34-year-old's mother moved to the United States from South Korea when she was pregnant, with both parents deciding that their child would be raised in the US.

Cattlin searched for his biological father using his name, hometown, university, potential birth year, and potential high school he attended, but couldn't find anything.

He travelled to Daejeon, where he showed police a photo of his father and the officer recognised him.