The blogger behind a social media account that shames bad pints of Guinness was put through his own paces on St Patrick’s Day and, rather ironically, pulled a shocking pint of his own.

Ian Ryan of “S*** London Guinness” was tasked with pouring the perfect pint on ITV’s This Morning, but things didn’t quite go as planned.

“The pressure got to me, lads. Loads of cameras. Bright lights. Chatting to Dermot and Alison. The thrill of the moment,” Ryan wrote, rating his own effort on the famous account afterwards.

“All in all, the pint wasn’t my best work.”

