Piers Morgan eats steak in front of vegan activist

Piers Morgan ate a steak in front of a vegan activist on Tuesday’s (6 December) episode of his TalkTV show Uncensored.

Animal Rebellion campaigner Nathan McGovern appeared on the programme after members of the group staged a protest at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse Nusr-Et on Saturday evening and sat at empty tables.

The host told McGovern that he “none of you make me want to change my mind” as he tucked into the piece of meat.

