Watch: People kite and windsurf on Avon Beach as Storm Gerrit hits UK

As high winds continue to batter parts of the UK, it seems many people are not letting the bad weather deter them from enjoying a trip to the beach.

This footage captures people kite and windsurfing on Avon Beach in Dorset on Saturday (30 December) as Storm Gerrit hits the UK.

Strong gusts are on the way as parts of the UK brace for snowy weather and travel disruption during the last weekend of the year.

Eurostar and Southeastern trains were cancelled on Saturday morning due to flooding in tunnels near Ebbsfleet International.