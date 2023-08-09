This is the moment Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas completes a charity zipline in memory of her brother who died in a suicide.

Ballas became an ambassador for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) because she “wanted to do more” for her brother who tragically died 20 years ago.

She will also tackle a wing walk on 10 August and a skydive on 12 August, as part of her Skyathlon challenge. She hopes to raise £200,000 for Calm.

Ballas posted a video of her first challenge, accompanied by the Lewis Capadli song ‘Before You Go’, on her Instagram page.