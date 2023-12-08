Upcycled gift wrapping hacks to make Christmas more sustainable

Every year in the UK we use 227,000 miles of wrapping paper, according to packaging manufacturers GWP group.

Though foil or glitter-decorated paper may be a popular Christmas choice, it's unable to be recycled - meaning it can be tricky to make gift-giving sustainable.

For those wanting to add an eco-friendly touch to their presents, consider using brown paper - it's simple, but can be embellished.

To make decorations sustainable, try sourcing them from nature such as dried leaves or flowers.

You may be able to avoid buying any paper at all - some people even use old fabrics to wrap up their festive gifts.