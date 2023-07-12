Adorable moment couple get engaged as Taylor Swift sings ‘Love Story’ in Kansas City

The adorable moment a sheriff's deputy proposed to her girlfriend as Taylor Swift sang "Love Story" in Kansas City has been captured on camera.

As the artist sang about “Romeo” kneeling to the ground to pull out a ring, Elizabeth Poe did exactly the same and popped the question to her partner Jordan Dragoo, 25.

The couple, who were "best friends" before dating, both like the song - so Poe thought it would be the perfect soundtrack for the moment.

"I get shy very easily in big crowds and I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope this doesn’t bring too much attention,'" Poe told the Kansas City Star.