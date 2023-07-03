Dogs working at Wimbledon share ‘day in the life’ at prestigious tennis tournament

The dogs responsible for some very special tasks at this year’s Wimbledon tournament have been showing off their ‘day in the life’ in a fun new TikTok video.

Flow the Labrador demonstrates her ‘tennis ball testing’ abilities by chewing one up in her mouth, and ‘operates the cameras’ before taking a well-deserved nap on the perfectly-manicured green.

It’s all in jest, however, as her harness clearly states that she’s working as a search dog around the courts.

‘Flow has done more jobs than I’ve ever done in my life’, one user joked in the comments.