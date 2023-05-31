Driver has near-miss as metal sheet blown off pick-up truck on highway

A German driver had a close call when a sheet of metal almost sliced into her as she loaded her shopping into the back of her car.

Dramatic footage shows a sharp piece of construction material blowing from a pickup truck onto the side of the road where Catarina Jone pulled over to buy fruit at a stall in Thailand on 21 April.

The nurse was not hurt and her vehicle was not damaged.

“If the winds had blown harder or the wrong way I might have been decapitated. When I watched the dashcam video I can see it was heading for my neck,” Jone said.