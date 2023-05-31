Apocalyptic scenes as car drives through raging wildfires in Canada

Dashcam footage captures a car driving through apocalyptic scenes as wildfires rage in Canada.

In the video, shared by Ghada Elsehemy on Twitter, the sky is turned an eerie orange as a result of the smoke and flames.

The footage was captured near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.

Wildfires in the province have destroyed homes and caused thousands of people to evacuate in recent days.

The region has seen over 100 more wildfires than last year, fuelled by drier-than-normal conditions.

As of this week, more than 16,400 people living near the city of Halifax have been forced to leave their homes.