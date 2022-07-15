Two veterinarians performed CPR on a large mother elephant who fainted during the rescue of her trapped calf in Thailand.

By standing on the elephant’s chest, the vets used their weight to put pressure on the jumbo to wake her up.

The mother was protecting her one-year-old calf after it had fallen into a drain hole but became trapped during a panic when rescuers arrived to help.

After lifting her body out of the drain, doctors frantically massaged her with their hands and their feet to help her regain consciousness.

Both were later returned to the wild.

