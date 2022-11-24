Family and ‘stranger’ celebrate Thanksgiving together after iconic 2016 text mix-up

A young man is spending his seventh Thanksgiving with a family after an iconic text mix-up sparked a heartwarming tradition.

In 2016 Wanda Dench thought she’d text a dinner invitation to her grandson, but total stranger Jamal Hinton received the message instead.

Jamal famously replied: “You not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?”

“Of course. That’s what grandma’s do ... feed everyone,” Dench text back.

The welcome is still being extended in 2022, with this FOX 10 Phoenix sharing an update on the lovely story.

