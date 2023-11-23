Lemurs feast on Charlie Brown-themed Thanksgiving meal to celebrate 50th anniversary

Lemurs at a Chicago zoo enjoyed their traditional Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday 22 November.

This year’s meal featured a special theme in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the popular Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special, which aired for the first time in 1973.

Those familiar with the nostalgic episode may recall that the meal the lead character prepared for his friends did not feature the usual fare of turkey, dressing, and cranberry sauce.

Instead, it included an array of snack food items.

And that is what the lemurs at Brookfield Zoo were served this week.

Ramses and Moses were seen tucking into special snacks including popcorn, biscuits and pies filled with mashed sweet potatoes.