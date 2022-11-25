Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson visit inmates in California for Thanksgiving meal

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson visited a juvenile detention centre in California to share a Thanksgiving meal with inmates.

The reality star, 42, is an outspoken supporter of prison reform.

She joined the basketball player, 31, to dine with young men at Camp Kilpatrick in Los Angeles.

"This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," Kardashian said in an Instagram post.

"My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are."

