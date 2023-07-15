Foil surfer captures close encounter with ‘20ft’ tiger shark as beast circles board

A foil surfer in Hawaii has shared the unnerving moment he came face-to-face with a '20-foot' tiger shark while out on the water.

Nick Kapule, who was surfing off the coast of Oahu, prayed he wouldn't fall off his board, after he spotted the shadow of the creature, which he initially thought was a whale until its fin popped above the water's surface.

"I didn't want to splash. I didn't want to make too much commotion," he said, luckily, making it away unscathed.