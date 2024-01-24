Nine siblings recreated an “awkward” family photoshoot they had 19 years ago to surprise their parents.

Abigail Schmitz, from Hennepin County, Minnesota, said it is incredibly difficult to buy her parents Steve and Carrie gifts, so she and her siblings decided on a creative alternative.

The family had a portrait taken at a photoshoot in 2004 that has been hanging in their home ever since.

Abigail, 21, and her siblings used the 19-year-old images as inspiration to take a photo in a similar style when they all came home for the holidays.

The group blindfolded their parents for the big reveal, which has since gone viral.