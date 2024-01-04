TikTok’s ‘tunnel girl’ ordered to stop ‘unauthorised digging’ under house

A TikTok user nicknamed "Tunnel Girl," says she has been ordered to stop the excavation of an underground tunnel system leading to a storm shelter at her home in Washington DC.

“Kala the Science Girl”, who has half a million followers, shared footage of her efforts to establish a tunnel underneath a building.

Kala posted a follow-up video on 28 December saying that she was visited by city officials who shut down the project.

“They did give me a stop work order and are requiring an immediate evaluation by a professional engineer,” she added.