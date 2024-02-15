‘I’m allergic to water - this is how I have to shower’

A TikTok user revealed she is allergic to water, demonstrating how difficult it is for her to take a shower.

Kimberlee Mills (@everydaywithkym) says washing herself is "one of the most uncomfortable experiences."

The creator, who lives in Texas, said she was diagnosed with aquagenic urticaria, meaning whenever her skin gets in contact with any form water of water - including her own sweat - she breaks out in hives.

Walking viewers through her showering routine, Mills said she cannot be in contact with water for more than five minutes due to her condition.