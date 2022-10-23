Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snack

San Antonio Zoo have shared the sweet moment that Timothy the hippo managed to gnaw through an entire pumpkin as he enjoyed a Halloween snack.

Timothy managed to break the whole vegetable apart in just one bite in an incredible display of strength.

“That was a good one, Timmy!”, one of the keepers can be heard shouting.

Timothy regularly goes viral for his antics, including his painting skills, ability to jump like a dolphin, and giving lots of kisses to his hippo friends.

