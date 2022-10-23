Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:32
Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snack
San Antonio Zoo have shared the sweet moment that Timothy the hippo managed to gnaw through an entire pumpkin as he enjoyed a Halloween snack.
Timothy managed to break the whole vegetable apart in just one bite in an incredible display of strength.
“That was a good one, Timmy!”, one of the keepers can be heard shouting.
Timothy regularly goes viral for his antics, including his painting skills, ability to jump like a dolphin, and giving lots of kisses to his hippo friends.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:56
‘It was ungracious’: James Corden admits he was ‘rude’ as he addresses New York restaurant ban
01:18
Halloween enthusiast decorates house with 30ft skeleton arms to celebrate spooky holiday
02:37
Moment woman reunites with beloved pet cat six years after it went missing
01:13
Animals enjoy Halloween treats at Whipsnade Zoo
02:51
Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s third prime minister this year
00:39
Graham Brady confirms Sunak as new prime minister after Mordaunt drops out of race
04:23
General Election Now: How can the UK force a vote? | You Ask The Questions
01:00
Ukraine: Displaced dogs and cats form orderly queue after feeding station installed in Kramatorsk
00:47
Dramatic footage shows deadly shootout between San Diego police and armed man
00:19
Lightning bolt strikes in sea off Dorset coast amid heavy rain and thunderstorms
01:48
Houston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the loose
01:09
Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supply
01:48
Houston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the loose
01:12
Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View
00:44
Donald Trump not ‘man enough’ to show up for Jan 6 deposition, Nancy Pelosi says
02:59
Steve Bannon attacks Biden’s ‘illegitimate regime’ following Jan 6 subpoena sentencing
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:15
Pele celebrates 82nd birthday, tells fans he hopes to be with them for ‘long time’
00:42
Brad Pitt snubs Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle during F1 grid walk
00:33
Formula One pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz at American Grand Prix
00:46
Mikel Arteta says he has 'no complaints' after Arsenal drop points against Southampton
01:09
Pep Guardiola left speechless following Erling Haaland’s brace against Brighton
02:00
Jurgen Klopp: Only Liverpool to blame for Nottingham Forest defeat
01:31
Jurgen Klopp ‘very sure’ Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking
00:27
Texas GP: Daniel Ricciardo rides horse through paddock flanked by cowboy playing guitar
01:57
Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought
01:12
Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View
00:30
Great white shark captured in underwater footage after making 1,100-mile journey
00:45
Clean-up pulls in 10 tonnes of rubbish from Pacific Ocean in shocking video
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
01:12
Henry Cavill confirms future return as Superman after Black Adam cameo
01:36
Leslie Jordan: Actor dies in car crash aged 67
00:41
'Zombies' take over Mexico City in annual parade for the walking dead
00:27
90 Day Fiancé: Angela crushes Michael’s influencer aspirations
01:10
Hacker who targeted Ed Sheeran and Kanye West jailed
01:25
Ed Sheeran filming tell-all documentary to provide fans glimpse into his life
00:40
Tom Felton recalls ‘cheeky fag’ with Dumbledore as he shares Harry Potter anecdotes
01:34
Travis Scott responds to rumours he cheated on Kylie Jenner: ‘a lot of weird s*** going on’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
04:03
The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’
03:50
Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy
11:14
Industry and This England | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:59
Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture
43:51
Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21