Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcome second child

Tom Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, have welcomed their second son, Phoenix Rose.

The British diver and Oscar-winning screenwriter announced the news in The Times newspaper on Wednesday, 5 April.

Fans were taken by surprise by the news, as the couple hadn't made public their plans to have a second child via surrogacy.

The couple welcomed their first son via surrogate, Robert Ray, in June of 2018 after they wed in Devon in 2017.

