Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shares ‘guilt’ of not being able to save her husband

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, has detailed the “guilt” she feels over her husband’s death, despite knowing she did “absolutely everything” she could for the late singer.

The Wanted star died last March at the age of 33, after a battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

Speaking in her ITV documentary, Kelsey admitted it will take “years and years to get over” her guilt of being unable to stop Parker’s death, as she revisited the hospice where he died.

“It’s the guilt that I wasn’t able to save him,” she explained.

