Golfers watch in amazement after game gets interrupted by approaching tornado

Golfers have filmed the moment their game was interrupted by a tornado sweeping across the famous Carstairs Golf Club in Canada.

Golfers watched on with concern as the huge black twister edged closer to them over the green.

It came after 12 homes were battered by the tornado in Didsbury, a town located about 233 kilometers (145 miles) south of Edmonton, Alberta.

Five of them were ‘completely destroyed’ and one woman had to be rescued from her basement.

No major injuries were reported.