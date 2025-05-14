EasyHotel CEO on “taking on the big boys” and E2E recognition

Karim Malak, CEO of easyHotel, shares his vision for affordable, sustainable travel and the company’s ambitious growth plans across Europe. Speaking about the challenges and opportunities in the hospitality sector, Malak also reflects on the value of connecting with like-minded leaders through E2E and how the platform that champions entrepreneurship and business growth.

His insights offer a compelling look at how innovation and accessibility can go hand-in-hand in reshaping the future of budget travel.

For more information and to see the full E2E International 100 2025 list click here .

