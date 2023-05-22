How to fly to three countries for £50 according to a solo traveller

A TikToker has revealed how she travelled to three countries for under £50.

Sabina Trojanova travelled by herself to Ireland, France, and Spain, for the low price picking her destinations the night before flying.

The 29-year-old set herself four tasks for each nation she visited: trying a traditional dish, eating regional sweet food, finding an interesting woman from history, and a book by a local author.

In total, Trojanova spend £613.83.

“I wanted to show that you absolutely can travel as a woman on your own,” she explained.

