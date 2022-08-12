Bear in Turkey appears to be ‘high’ after eating hallucinogenic honey

A bear in Turkey was found wandering around in an apparently "high" state after eating an excessive amount of hallucinogenic honey stolen from a beehive.

Honey produced by bees from the nectar of Rhododendron is sometimes called "mad honey," due to its intoxicating effect.

Footage shows the bear looking disorientated after it was discovered.

After its binge, the bear was brought to the vet for treatment and was expected to make a full recovery.

