You can Uber the 'Coronation Carriage' ahead of King Charles's crowning

A “Coronation Carriage” is available to book on Uber ahead of King Charles III’s crowning on 6 May.

It will be in operation between 1pm and 4pm on 3, 4 and 5 May at London’s Dulwich Park and slots will be bookable via the Uber app.

The ornate carriage has been created using designs from previous royal carriages, giving members of the public a chance to ride in the kind of luxury only normally afforded to the highest ranks of the UK monarchy.

Each of the four white horses pulling the carriage will also be dressed up in their finest coronation wear, complementing the striking and regal look of the carriage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.