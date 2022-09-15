Fireball spotted over UK ‘may have landed in ocean near Scotland’

The “huge” fireball spotted over the UK on Wednesday evening “may have landed in ocean near Scotland”.

Newsweek reports the incident was witnessed by over 870 people in Scotland and parts of England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The blazing object is believed to have smashed into the ocean off the coast of Scotland.

According to the UK Meteor Network, a group of scientists who monitor meteors around the country, the object was likely “man-made”.

