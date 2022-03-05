Hundreds of people are helping to send money directly to residents of Ukraine in an inventive way, paying to rent out their properties on Airbnb.

Social media influencer Tommy Marcus has been encouraging people to book Ukrainian properties, in which they have no intention of staying.

That way, fundraisers can give a direct personal payment to a family or individual affected by the invasion.

"At this point there's probably about five or 10 thousand messages of people sending me their conversations with hosts," Marcus said of the viral campaign.

