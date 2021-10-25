From their base in South London, Lucy & Sam create high-impact, low-imprint clothing for eco-conscious parents looking for great quality, fun designs. As co-founder Sam Mulroe explains: "The way we describe ourselves as a brand is organic and original, unique and unisex." Their range, for babies and toddlers, uses organic cotton, recycled packaging and plastic-free deliveries, and features original prints and design details to "make parents, children and the planet happy."

