Indian restaurant staff perform curry-inspired parody of classic Grease song

Bristol-based Indian restaurant Urban Tandoor have delighted fans once again, with another curry-inspired parody of a hit song.

The eatery, which has amassed over 105,000 TikTok followers, made their own lyrics and music videos inspired by a Grease classic, dubbed ‘You’re The Naan That I Want’.

Staff dressed up as recognisable characters from the film, as they sing: ‘You better eat up, and I need a naan, and a bowl of saag aloo’.

The restaurant joked they were ‘waiting for a duet’ from star, John Travolta.