‘The Right Stuff’: US conservatives launch dating app for the right-wing

A dating app for US conservatives has announced it will launch next month, aimed at helping the political right who are hoping to find more like-minded people in the romantic world.

Named “The Right Stuff”, the app was announced in a video featuring Ryann McEnany, the younger sister of Donald Trump’s former White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

During the video, McEnany reveals that the premium version of the app will be available for women who “invite a couple of friends” while men have to pay.

“Those are the only two options - ladies and gentlemen,” she adds.

