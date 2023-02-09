Vanessa Feltz opens up about ‘humiliation’ after split from Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa Feltz has shared her feelings of humiliation following her split from her 16-year-long partner, Ben Ofoedu.

The broadcaster opened up about grappling with her emotions during an interview with This Morning.

“It helps when people say that you shouldn’t feel foolish in having faith in your own partner,” she said, adding belief in your loved one shouldn’t make you feel “stupid.”

Continuing, she said: “I feel sad, I feel hurt ... I feel terribly humiliated,” but said reassurances that she shouldn’t have given her a lift.

She announced her break-up with the Phats & Small singer on Sunday, 5 February.

