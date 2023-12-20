This Morning’s Vanessa Feltz issues apology after ‘irresponsible’ comments

Vanessa Feltz has issued an apology after This Morning viewers accused her of making "irresponsible" comments about coeliac disease.

The broadcaster, 61, responded to a caller who complained that she was “being forced to have a gluten-free Christmas“ by her mother-in-law due to a family member being coeliac.

Ms Feltz said the mother-in-law was “completely unreasonable”.

In an apology posted on Instagram, Ms Feltz said: "I seem to have offended some coeliacs, certainly not intentionally... I certainly didn't mean to offend anyone and I don't think I said anything that was wrong or factually incorrect."