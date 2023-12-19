Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:40
Vanessa Feltz makes ‘concerning’ gluten-free remarks during This Morning phone-in as charity demands apology
Vanessa Feltz has been criticised for “concering” gluten-free remarks she made during a This Morning phone-in.
The Coeliac UK charity said it is “deeply concerned” about the content and advice Ms Feltz gave to a caller during a phone-in segment on the ITV show on Monday (18 December).
The 61-year-old presenter was addressing viewers’ dilemmas when a caller named Alison rang in to complain that she was “being forced to have a gluten-free Christmas“ by her mother-in-law who wants to cater to one guest.
She was accused of making “concerning” remarks about the disease, which causes the immune system to attack tissues when gluten is consumed.
This Morning issued further advice and clarification on Coeliac disease during Tuesday’s show.
