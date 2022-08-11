Man ruins girlfriend’s first meeting with his mother by crashing car on driveway

A man was left red-faced after crashing his car on his mother’s driveway, sending her into a foul-mouthed tirade during her first meeting with his girlfriend.

Adam Fox, 23, was taking his partner to see his mum, Alana Fox, for the first time when his Vauxhall Corsa lurched forward, trapping him in the door.

The vehicle hit his sister’s car, which was directly in front and damaged the family caravan, to the right-hand side, causing around “£200 worth of damage”.

He started the Corsa when it was left in gear, causing it to leap forward.

