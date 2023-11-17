Vernon Kay received a hero’s welcome at his old school in Bolton before finishing an ultramarathon for Children in Need on Friday, 17 November.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter ran a distance of 116 miles over four days from Leicester to his hometown, raising more than £4m for charity.

Kay told Radio 2 breakfast host Zoe Ball the challenge was “one of the most painful and joyous experiences I’ve ever had” and hailed his appearance at St George’s school as a “real boost.”

This year’s Children in Need has also featured appearances by Rainbow’s Zippy and George on Masterchef.