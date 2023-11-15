They are back and set to cause more mischief than ever before... and it is all for a good cause.

Basil Brush, Zippy and George from Rainbow, Hacker T Dog and Dodge, and Tinky Winky return to our screens for Puppet MasterChef in aid of BBC Children in Need 2023.

In a special preview clip, Zippy and George are seen telling judge Gregg Wallace about their plans to make a jam roly poly sponge pudding.

Amidst the chaos, they mistakenly believe they are appearing on Ready, Steady, Cook instead of MasterChef.

The show will air on Friday 17 November from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.