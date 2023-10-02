World’s oldest zoo welcomes twin king penguin chicks for first time

The world’s oldest zoo has boasted the hatching of twin king penguin chicks for the first time ever in its history.

In adorable footage, the two fluffy fur balls can be seen exploring the Polarium enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo.

Located in the city of Vienna, Austria, the zoo is the oldest in the world, first established back in 1752.

Officials have revealed that this is the first time they have ever welcomed twin king penguin chicks since the first individuals were brought to the zoo in 1976.

Both chicks hatched over the summer, the first on 23 July and the second on 25 August.