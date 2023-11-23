Most people eat Pringles the wrong way, according to TikTok video

A home cook who posts on TikTok has revealed we may have been munching on Pringles all wrong.

The user who posts under the name @cookinghungry, says the average person is likely eating the crisps upside down.

He advises people to place the top of the Pringle, the side facing upwards in the can, on their tongue, as this side has most of the seasoning.

Pringles apparently agree, saying on their FAQ page that eating them this way gets “the most intense flavour experience.”