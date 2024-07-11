First tiger cub born at zoo in Wales practises her roar

The first tiger cub born at a zoo in Wales has been practicing her roar.

Manor Wildlife Park, in Pembrokeshire, announced the arrival of Zaza, a Sumatran tiger cub, on Tuesday 9 July.

She was born on 25 May and visitors will now have the opportunity to see the cub as she begins to venture out of her den and explore her surroundings.

The zoo describes Zaza’s birth as a “symbol of hope and a critical addition to the global effort to conserve the critically endangered species”.

Sumatran tigers, one of the world’s most endangered tiger subspecies, face severe threats from habitat loss and poaching.