Walrus whistles happily as he plays in water at aquarium

Adorable footage shows one of the new walrus arrivals at a zoo in Washington state, whistling and blowing bubbles in his new home.

“In between whistling, seven-year-old Balzak enjoys fresh water from the hose,” the zoo tweeted alongside the video.

“Walruses whistle and produce other vocalisations, like groaning, growls, roars, barks and blowing bubbles, as natural behaviours.”

The zoo said walruses are among the most vocal of all pinnipeds, or fin-footed animals.

Balzak and a female walrus, Lakina, arrived at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma in November 2022 from the Aquarium du Quebec in Canada.

They were born just weeks apart and have been together all their lives, the zoo said.