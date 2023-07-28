Zoo animals cool off with ice treats in habitat amid heatwave in Arizona

Animals at in Tucson cooled off with some icy treats as a heatwave swept Arizona this week.

Video posted to Twitter on Wednesday (26 July) shows creatures such as zebras and tapirs tucking into the cold snacks at Reid Park Zoo.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tucson, this month the area recorded eight consecutive days of record-high temperatures being set or tied.

“Ice treats are one type of enrichment that cool the animals down, while adding special enrichment to their day,” Reid Park Zoo said.