Dramatic moment kitten rescued from flooded home by rescue team in Thailand

The dramatic moment a kitten was saved from a rapidly flooding home was caught on camera in Thailand.

This clip shows the rescue team as they managed to grab the little cat and pull it from danger.

One of the volunteers can be seen swimming with the kitten on his back to bring it to safety on a nearby roof.

Water levels had risen so high, the cat was able to walk straight onto the roof.

The animal was later taken to a shelter and adopted by one of the team members.

