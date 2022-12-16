Heartwarming moment camel sees snow for the first time

This is the adorable moment a camel saw snow for the first time at a ranch in California.

Albert, who arrived at Rancho Grande Ojai in July, frolicked in delight in the wintry weather.

Footage shows Albert kicking his legs out in glee as a group of goats follow closely behind him.

“He was so excited, he ran to get the goats,” the ranch said in a TikTok post.

“He wanted to make sure the goats were seeing the snow too.”

Sign up to our newsletters.