Animals enjoy snow day as temperatures drop at Whipsnade Zoo

Animals enjoyed the winter weather at Whipsnade Zoo as snow blanketed the 600-acre park on Wednesday (8 March).

Wolverines Puff and Fi relishing the cold temperatures, playing in the soft snow at the UK's largest zoo.

Amur tigers - a threatened species that is native to Russia, northern China and Korea - were also among the creatures to appreciate the freezing weather as they enjoyed eating their breakfast amidst the backdrop of the rolling Dunstable hills.

