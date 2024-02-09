Couple’s dream wedding shut down by police after ‘10-minute ceremony’

An Arizona bride was left in tears on her wedding day when police shut down the reception within 10 minutes.

The venue, the Wrangler’s Roost in New River, didn’t have the proper permits to host the event in November 2022 and neighbours soon complained about the loud music, calling the police.

“We had a beautiful 10-minute ceremony, and then as soon as we turned the DJ on, it was like the police were there,” Bride Holliann Tran said.

She said that she started “instantly bawling” when police told her she’d rented a “venue that’s not actually a venue” and they were forced to shut it down.