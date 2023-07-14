Amputee army veteran groom skydives into wedding in James Bond-style entrance

An amputee army veteran made a James Bond-style entrance to his wedding by skydiving into the ceremony.

Chris Parkes, who lost a leg in Afghanistan, was accompanied by his nine groomsmen as they completed the daredevil stunt ahead of his nuptials at Langley Castle in Hexham, Northumberland.

Before saying “I do” with bride Pippa-Rosy, who is also a keen sky-diver, the 34-year-old trained for six months for the jump.

The stunt was “infinitely more stressful” than the wedding itself, Parkes said.