Wild crow visits woman daily to play games

This heartwarming video tells the story of a wild crow visiting a woman every day to play games.

Alexandra lives in Berlin, Germany, and said Krari the crow "loves puzzles and completing them in seconds".

Crows are described as intelligent and sociable beings with Alexandra forming an extraordinary interspecies bond with Krari and other crows.

Alaeandra said: "Krari is very alert and intelligent with our relationship starting when he took a peanut from my hands".

