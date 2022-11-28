Rare albino squirrel spotted at National Mall in Washington, DC

An extremely rare albino squirrel was spied scurrying around the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Tom Richell captured the moment on camera just outside the National Gallery of Art.

The chances of seeing a white squirrel in the UK are very slim, with just one in 100,000 babies born with this colouring.

Easily identifiable by its red eyes, the squirrel in this clip is white due to the congenital condition caused by an absence of melanin.

Other squirrels with dark eyes are white due to leucism, which causes grey squirrels to have a partial loss of pigmentation.

Sign up for our newsletters.