Willow Smith has revealed that she is polyamorous, which is defined as engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with more than one person with the consent of everyone involved.

Speaking to mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris on their show Red Table Talk, the Whip My Hair singer - whose father is Will Smith - said:“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you, and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is ‘the right thing to do’.”